Three injured in attack on major oil site in UAE

Oil facility © dreamtime

Three Indian nationals were injured in a drone and missile attack on a major oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday.

The UAE government has blamed Iran for the attack.

Local authorities reported that the three victims suffered moderate injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The drone attack also triggered a fire at the oil facility.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack, calling it a “treacherous” strike against civilian targets.

In its statement, the ministry described the incident as a “dangerous escalation” and an “unacceptable violation” of security, international law, and the UN Charter.

The UAE government emphasised its commitment to safeguarding its security and sovereignty under all circumstances.

It demanded an immediate end to hostilities and said it held Iran fully accountable for both the attack and its consequences.