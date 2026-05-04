Brazil: Bolsonaro returns to house arrest after surgery

Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. © Isac Nóbrega/PR

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Monday following shoulder surgery and returned to his home in Brasília, where he is serving a prison sentence for attempting a coup, his doctor confirmed.

Orthopaedic surgeon Alexandre Firmino, who performed the operation, stated: “He has been discharged from hospital.”

Bolsonaro, 71, underwent a rotator cuff repair procedure on Friday at a private clinic in the capital. The surgery was approved by Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes after Bolsonaro’s lawyers argued it was necessary due to “persistent pain” in his right shoulder.

Following earlier health concerns while serving his sentence in Brasília’s Papuda prison complex, Bolsonaro was granted permission in March to serve his sentence under house arrest on “humanitarian grounds.”

In 2025, Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison for conspiring to retain power after losing to left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 elections.

Last week, Parliament paved the way for a reduction in his sentence by overriding a veto from Lula on a law aimed at shortening incarceration periods for sentence adaptations.

Declared ineligible for office, Bolsonaro has shifted his political ambitions to his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, who is now running for president. Flavio is expected to face Lula, now 80, in the upcoming election.

Recent polling indicates a tight race, with Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula neck and neck.