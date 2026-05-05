At least 17 Ukrainians killed in Russian attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

At least seventeen people were killed in Russian attacks on multiple cities in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

In Zaporizhzhia, at least 12 people lost their lives, while Kramatorsk reported five fatalities.

Initial reports had indicated lower numbers, but regional governors provided updated figures via Telegram.

In addition to the deaths, at least five people were injured in Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said emergency services were still actively working in Kramatorsk to assist those affected. He expressed concern that there might be more victims.

In a statement shared on X, Zelenskyy described the attack as a targeted air strike on civilians, occurring in the city’s central area, .

Kramatorsk remains the last major city in the Donetsk region under Ukrainian military control. Russian forces have intensified their assaults on this strategic stronghold in recent months.

The Kyiv Independent reports that Russian forces are now employing FPV drones for the first time in these attacks. These first-person-view drones, equipped with fibre-optic cables, are resistant to traditional counter-drone techniques such as frequency jamming and spoofing.