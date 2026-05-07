Trump gives EU until 4 July to approve trade deal with the US

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Belga/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP

US President Donald Trump has given the European Union until 4 July, America’s 250th Independence Day, to approve a trade deal with the United States, warning of steep tariff hikes if that deadline is missed.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The trade deal, agreed upon last Summer in Turnberry, Scotland, includes zero tariffs on US industrial goods and increased market access for certain fish and agricultural products. In return, Trump promised to cap US import tariffs at 15%.

While the European Parliament approved the agreement in late March, it added conditions that must be met before the trade deal can officially take effect.

One key condition is that European tariffs could only be implemented if Trump fulfils his commitments, particularly the reduction of tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The Parliament also demands that European promises under the deal expire in March 2028, requiring formal approval from lawmakers for any extension.

Additionally, the agreement could be suspended in the event of threats to the territorial integrity of EU Member States or the introduction of new US tariffs.