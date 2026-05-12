US ups its cost estimate for the war against Iran

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (C) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine (R) testify during a House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense hearing on 12 May 2026. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The United States has increased its cost estimate for the war in Iran to nearly $29 billion, acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst told the US House of Representatives' Committee on Appropriations - Subcommittee on Defense during a hearing on Tuesday.

This figure is almost $4 billion higher than the $25-billion estimate the Government provided two weeks ago during a previous hearing—the first since the war began at the end of February.

Hurst, who appeared at the hearing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Chief of Staff General Dan Caine, explained that the Pentagon's general staff and financial comptroller were continuously evaluating the figures, and now believed it was closer to $29 billion.

During the hearing, Hegseth denied claims that the U.S. military was depleting its stockpiles of ammunition due to the conflict in Iran. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly pointed to reports suggesting shortages in missile supplies, potentially limiting the country’s ability to withstand a prolonged attack, but Hegseth dismissed these concerns as unfounded.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Tehran on 28 February. While a ceasefire has been in place for over a month, President Donald Trump said on Monday that it was now "on life support."

Talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the Middle Eastern conflict remain deadlocked.