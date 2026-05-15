Dozens of school children kidnapped in northeastern Nigeria

Sambisa Forest in northeastern Nigeria, a notorious hideout for jihadist groups. © Wikimedia Commons

Dozens of schoolchildren were abducted on Friday in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, according to local sources.

The kidnappings occurred in the village of Mussa, situated on the edge of the Sambisa Forest, a notorious hideout for jihadist groups.

Villagers reported that armed men launched the attack shortly after soldiers had left the area. “Within 30 minutes, the insurgents arrived and abducted children from the primary and nursery schools,” said Bukar Buba, a local resident.

Buba estimated that 43 children were taken, while another source suggested the number exceeded 35.

Mass abductions are a frequent tactic used by jihadist organisations in northeastern Nigeria, who often carry them out to demand ransoms.