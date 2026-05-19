Lebanon: Nineteen dead, including women and children, in Israeli attacks

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike in Beirut on 8 April 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Nineteen people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The strikes included an attack on Deir Qanoun en-Nahr in the Tyre district, which claimed ten lives, including those of four women and three children.

Nine others died in separate attacks in southern Lebanon, including one woman.

Footage from French news agency AFP showed the two upper floors of an apartment building collapsing after a strike on Maachouq, near Tyre.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli military earlier on Tuesday called on residents of twelve villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes.

The ceasefire had been extended last week, but Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia backed by Iran, never formally endorsed it.

Hezbollah reported clashes with Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

In a statement, the militia claimed its fighters “engaged with members of the Israeli enemy who tried to advance towards the edge of the central square in the town of Haddatha.”