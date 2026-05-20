Austria to launch investigation into 'sniper safaris' in Sarajevo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has denied 'sniper safari' claims. © Wikimedia Commons

Austria is investigating two suspects allegedly involved in “sniper safaris” during the 1990s war in the former Yugoslavia, the Justice Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspects reportedly include an Austrian citizen and another, unidentified, individual, according to speculation about the case.

During the war, wealthy Europeans allegedly paid €100,000 or more per day to shoot civilians in Sarajevo while the city was under siege by Serbian forces.

Rumours of “sniper tourism” in Sarajevo have circulated for years, but no concrete evidence has ever emerged to substantiate the claims.

In Italy, prosecutors in Milan launched an investigation following a complaint by journalist and author Ezio Gavazzeni, focusing on multiple murders by unknown perpetrators.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić denied the allegations as recently as 2025.

During the siege of Sarajevo, over 10,000 people lost their lives. Many were victims of indiscriminate sniper fire from high-rise buildings and surrounding hills.