Israel suspends relations with UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The Israeli ambassador to the UN announced on Thursday that Israel is freezing relations with UN Secretary-General António Guterres over accusations linked to a “blacklist” related to sexual violence during conflicts.

“We are done with this Secretary-General,” Ambassador Danny Danon stated in a video message posted on X.

The Israeli mission clarified that this meant relations with Guterres’ office would remain frozen until his term ends on 31 December 2026.

Danon accused Guterres of preparing to add Israel to a list of entities suspected of using sexual violence as a weapon of war, calling the move “outrageous.” He further criticised the UN for equating Israel with the militant group Hamas.

His reactions have to do with a report by the Secretary-General on sexual violence during conflicts, which has not yet been publicly released. Such reports are usually reviewed with the respective states prior to publication.

The UN’s annual report in August indicated that Israel might be included in the list, citing “credible information” about alleged sexual violence by Israeli security forces against Palestinian detainees in prisons and detention centres.

The report also highlighted Israel’s refusal to allow UN inspectors access for investigations.

Danon said Israel had invited UN representatives to investigate these claims but "they chose not to come; they chose to continue the campaign against Israel.”

Relations between Israel and the UN, which have long been strained, worsened following the attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023, which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israeli authorities have criticised Guterres and other UN officials for their harsh condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

In 2024, the UN Secretary-General was declared “persona non grata” in Israel.