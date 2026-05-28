Iceland's referendum on EU accession set for 29 August

Icelandic national flags flying outside a polling station in Rejkyavik. © Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP

The Icelandic parliament has confirmed that a referendum on resuming EU accession talks will be held on 29 August.

The resolution was passed with a clear majority, receiving 34 votes in favour, 8 against, and 14 abstentions, according to public broadcaster RÚV.

Iceland originally applied for EU membership in 2009, amid a severe financial crisis. However, in 2013, the newly elected conservative government decided to freeze negotiations, and in 2015, it formally requested not to be considered a candidate country any longer.

Recent geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland and the Arctic region have shifted the situation. The referendum, initially planned for 2027, has been moved forward by a year.

A poll conducted by RÚV in early February revealed that public opinion in Iceland remains divided on EU accession, with support and opposition almost evenly balanced.