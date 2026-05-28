Thursday 28 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Iceland's referendum on EU accession set for 29 August

Thursday 28 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Iceland's referendum on EU accession set for 29 August
Icelandic national flags flying outside a polling station in Rejkyavik. © Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP

The Icelandic parliament has confirmed that a referendum on resuming EU accession talks will be held on 29 August.

The resolution was passed with a clear majority, receiving 34 votes in favour, 8 against, and 14 abstentions, according to public broadcaster RÚV.

Iceland originally applied for EU membership in 2009, amid a severe financial crisis. However, in 2013, the newly elected conservative government decided to freeze negotiations, and in 2015, it formally requested not to be considered a candidate country any longer.

Recent geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland and the Arctic region have shifted the situation. The referendum, initially planned for 2027, has been moved forward by a year.

A poll conducted by RÚV in early February revealed that public opinion in Iceland remains divided on EU accession, with support and opposition almost evenly balanced.

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