After meeting benchmarks for the EU's fundamentals cluster, what's next for Albania?

The Skanderbeg Monument in Tirana, Albania. Skanderbeg (1405–1468) is the national hero of Albania for resisting the Ottomans, credit: Unsplash/Chris Walts

Overall, Albania has met the interim benchmarks for the so-called 'fundamentals cluster' and raised hopes that it will close the negotiations on European Union membership by 2027, the EU agreed at the Accession Conference last week.

In its annual Enlargement Package last year , the European Commission ranked the candidate countries for the first time according to their readiness to provisionally close accession negotiations and the year it was likely to happen, subject to maintaining the pace of reforms.

The four frontrunners were Montenegro (end of 2026), Albania (2027), Ukraine (2028) and Moldova (2028). This means that Montenegro has good chances of becoming the next EU Member State in the near future.

According to the European Commission, the 2025 package reaffirmed that the momentum for enlargement stands high on the priority agenda of the EU.

It took Albania several years to reach this milestone in the accession process. The country was already granted candidate status in 2014, but actual accession negotiations were not opened until July 2022, during the first Intergovernmental Conference held in Brussels.

Since then, Albania has opened all six thematic clusters of the EU acquis (the collection of common rights and obligations that constitute the body of EU law).

The fundamentals cluster is the first to be opened and the last to be closed in the process towards EU membership.

It covers the functioning of democratic institutions, public administration reform, and economic criteria, but also several important acquis chapters: public procurement, statistics, judiciary and fundamental rights, justice, freedom and security, and financial control, including independent external audit.

"It demonstrates the country's commitment to further advance its path towards EU membership and marks the beginning of a demanding phase focused on implementation, solid track records and lasting results," said Marilena Raouna, Cypriot Deputy Minister for European Affairs. "Enlargement is a geopolitical necessity for the EU and a top priority for the Cyprus Presidency."

Concluding benchmarks matter more

But meeting interim benchmarks is one thing. According to the EU’s common position , what matters are the closing benchmarks and ensuring full implementation of key reforms and legislation across the fundamentals cluster, including solid track records.

Furthermore, agreements reached in the course of negotiations may not be considered final until an overall agreement has been reached for all chapters.

As a result, closing negotiations, even provisionally, by next year is considered unrealistic. Although Albania's legal framework allows for a democratic electoral process, it still needs to address remaining legal ambiguities regarding electoral legislation and media in election campaigns. Parliamentary sessions continue to be marked by tensions and limited oversight of the executive.

While Albania has adopted a new Public Administration Reform strategy for 2025-2030, it needs to implement it effectively and in a timely manner, at both central and local levels. Despite a high degree (95%) of digitalisation of public services, e-government seems not to have contributed yet to the reduction of corruption in the country.

The EU report states that corruption remains prevalent in most areas of public and business life, including in all branches of central and local government and institutions, and remains an area of crucial concern. Among the concluding benchmarks are the implementation of robust systems to prevent corruption, the implementation of a comprehensive justice reform and the fight against organised crime.

Strikingly, the issue of pre-trial detention is not mentioned in the report. Across Europe, a substantial proportion of inmates are held in pre-trial detention – meaning they have not yet received a final sentence.

On average, 30% of inmates were in this legal status in 2025, according to the Council of Europe (CoE). Albania, with 62%, reported the highest rate in Europe.

Civil society plays a more important role in the accession process than in past enlargements, but this requires sufficient time for substantial consultations in an inclusive dialogue. More is needed to ensure a sustainable and enabling environment for civil society.

In breach of environmental protection

An example of a lack of consultation is the scandal concerning the exploitation of portions of Albania's state-owned coastline – many of them protected natural reserves – by foreign investors with the government's tacit consent. These deals are reportedly financed through offshore companies and involve unclear intermediaries.

"For me, this is not just an environmental issue – it touches the core of our cultural identity," an Albanian expat told The Brussels Times. "Albanian traditions have long been rooted in a profound respect for nature and a balanced coexistence with our ecosystems. Seeing these lands, which carry centuries of cultural and ecological significance, being commodified without public consent is deeply distressing."

'Amanet trojet e kombit', Albanians were told by their ancestors, meaning 'Take care of our nation’s lands'.

Asked about the issue, a Commission spokesperson confirmed to The Brussels Times that the Commission is closely following developments in the Pishe Poro – Narta protected landscape. "The repeated extension of the law on strategic investments continues to raise concerns about possible environmental impacts, particularly in protected areas."

"As part of the EU accession process, namely the closing benchmarks for negotiating chapter 27 on environment and climate change, Albania is expected to align fully with EU legislation in this area," the spokesperson added. "EU standards must therefore be fully taken into account in this project."

Full EU alignment in this area also includes the Birds and the Habitats Directives, to repeal the incompatible provisions and to terminate the 2015 legislation on strategic investments. Additionally, to close chapter 27, Albania must demonstrate its capacity to manage future Natura 2000 sites.

The new Vlora International Airport and luxury tourist resorts are planned to be built in the protected landscape. The plans have been met by environmental protests and legal-corporate disputes. These disputes are related not only to environmental protection but also to public procurement legislation which is part of the fundamentals chapter.