Israel to open its first embassy in Slovenia

Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia. © Wikimedia Commons

Israel has announced plans to open its first-ever embassy in Slovenia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar revealed the move in a press release, saying, “I am proud to announce that Israel will open its first embassy in Ljubljana.”

The exact opening date for the embassy has not been confirmed.

Saar described the election of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa as marking a “new chapter” in relations between the two countries. He also referred to “years of hostility” from Slovenia’s previous government.

Slovenia recognised the Palestinian state in June 2024. Jansa, a right-wing nationalist and admirer of former US President Donald Trump, was elected in May.