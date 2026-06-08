Russian oligarch acted as an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy says

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. © OZAN KOSE / AFP

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich acted as an intermediary between Ukraine and Russia during discussions on peace negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in an interview with Sky News.

Zelenskyy said he met Abramovich in Kyiv, where the oligarch delivered a message from Moscow and offered to relay Zelenskyy’s reply directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During their encounter, Zelenskyy reportedly informed Abramovich that he had no intention of relinquishing control of the Donbas region but expressed willingness to meet Putin anywhere outside of Russia or Belarus. To date, such a meeting has not occurred.

Zelenskyy did not disclose the exact timing of his discussion with Abramovich. However, according to the Financial Times, it took place in late May.

Abramovich had previously played a role in facilitating a prisoner exchange in 2022. This swap resulted in the release of five British nationals who had been fighting for Ukraine.