Group linked to Iran claims to have hacked FBI drones

SITE intelligence group © ent.siteintelgroup.com

Hackers allegedly linked to Iran claim to have compromised drones used by the FBI and are threatening attacks at the upcoming World Cup, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The group, which monitors the online activity of jihadist organisations, shared a statement from Handala, an entity claiming to have gained access to footage recorded by the FBI’s drones for months.

The drones involved reportedly include FPV models capable of facial recognition and licence plate reading, which are employed by the FBI for counter-terrorism operations.

In its statement, Handala warned, “Better tighten your World Cup security, we don’t like some of those teams at all. Don’t forget: FPVs are everywhere; you never know when one might end up right in your team’s bus.”

SITE Intelligence Group published the statement.

Handala also shared photos and videos online, asserting they were sourced from hacked FBI drones. However, SITE refuted this claim, stating that the visuals come from a platform showcasing promotional footage for drone technology.

The images, according to SITE, depict tornado damage assessment conducted by a US police department.