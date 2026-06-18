Ukraine says it has received 522 bodies from Moscow

Bodies returned to Kyiv under a previous body swap. © kyivpost.com

Russia has handed over 522 bodies, mostly believed to be fallen fighters, to Ukraine in one of the few agreements achieved between the two nations, Kyiv announced on Thursday.

Ukraine’s Prisoner of War Centre stated that according to the Russian authorities, the bodies were those of Ukrainian citizens, primarily soldiers.

The identities of the deceased still need to be confirmed, the Centre noted in its announcement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has reportedly returned 33 bodies to Russia, Russian parliamentarian Khamsail Saraliev, part of a parliamentary group coordinating efforts regarding the conflict, was quoted as saying by Russian outlet RBK.

Kyiv did not confirm any repatriation of remains to Russia.

Photographs shared by Ukraine’s Prisoner of War Centre show individuals dressed in full white protective suits marked with the International Committee of the Red Cross logo standing near trucks.

The previous exchange of remains occurred in mid-May, when Ukraine said it received 528 bodies handed over by Russia.

Prisoner swaps also took place in May and June, involving 205 and 185 captives from each side, respectively.

Since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine over four years ago, agreements on prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen fighters remain one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv.