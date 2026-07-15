U.S. soldiers will undergo an annual testosterone test

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The US military will require annual blood testosterone tests for service members aged 30 and over, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday.

The test will be added to soldiers’ yearly medical check-up. If testosterone levels are found to be too low, treatment will be recommended but will not be compulsory.

Service members under 30 will be able to take the test on a voluntary basis.

Hegseth said the aim was to “optimise” troops’ “natural capabilities” by offering treatment in cases of hormone deficiency. Testosterone plays a key role in muscle development.

In a video posted on X, Hegseth linked testosterone levels to military performance. “This initiative — it’s not about artificial enhancement,” he said. “It’s about restoring and optimising your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.”

The video was captioned “The High-T Department of War,” a reference to the Trump administration’s use of 'Department of War' as a name for the Pentagon.

Hegseth, who has promoted a strongly masculine vision of the armed forces, said the policy was intended to help maintain military standards. He argued that the “individual warfighter” is the United States’ most important tactical advantage and called preserving that advantage a “sacred obligation.”

It remains unclear whether the measure will also apply to women in the military. The gender-neutral terms used by Hegseth did not make this explicit, although women also experience an age-related decline in testosterone, produced in much smaller amounts.

Asked to clarify which personnel would be affected, the Pentagon said it had no further details to share “at this time”.