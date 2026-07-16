Ukraine's Armed Forces Chief accused of seeking to divide the country

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Ukraine’s outgoing Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, on Thursday accused Armed Forces commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi of deepening divisions in the country, as a dispute between the two men resurfaced after Fedorov’s resignation in a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to journalists at a briefing in Kyiv, Fedorov said Syrskyi had failed to focus on how to defeat Russia through 'asymmetric' means, which he said was central to the commander’s role.

“Instead of looking for ways to defeat Russia asymmetrically, which is the commander-in-chief’s mission, he found a way to divide the country we live in today,” Fedorov said.

The remarks highlighted a public row between the two men that is reported to have contributed to Fedorov’s departure from government.

Demonstrations in support of Fedorov remaining in office have taken place in several of Ukraine’s major cities.