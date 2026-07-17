Wildfire consumes 7,600 hectares in northeastern Spain

A crashed vehicle of Andalusia's emergency firefighting services lies overturned in a burnt-out area days after a wildfire that killed at least 13 people in Bedar, Spain on 13 July 2026. © JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

A wildfire in northeastern Spain has already burned 7,600 hectares and will take days to bring under control, local authorities warned on Thursday.

More than 400 firefighters, backed by military reinforcements, were still battling the blaze on Thursday evening in a sparsely populated part of Aragon region.

Five villages have been evacuated as the fire continues to spread through forest and farmland.

Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, a senior official in the regional government, said about 7,600 hectares had already been destroyed.

He described it as one of the most serious and complex wildfires Aragon has faced in recent years, citing high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.

Earlier in the day, he said it would take days to contain the fire, although he added that cooler and lighter winds overnight could provide a window of opportunity for crews.

No casualties have been reported so far.

On X, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was monitoring the situation very closely and urged residents to remain cautious and follow official instructions.

Spain has recently suffered one of the deadliest wildfires in its recent history. A blaze that broke out in Andalusia on 9 July killed 13 people and destroyed 7,000 hectares.

In recent years, the country has endured increasingly long and frequent heatwaves, with temperatures well above 40C, creating conditions that favour destructive fires.