Hitler's birthplace becomes a police station

A memorial stone reading "For Peace, Freedom and Democracy - Never Again Fascism - Millions of Dead Warn" stands in front of the birthplace of former German dictator Adolf Hitler that is turned into a police station, in Braunau am Inn, Austria on 16 July 2026. © KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP

Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau, Austria, will open on Wednesday as a police station after a years-long renovation aimed at stopping the site from becoming a destination for neo-Nazi pilgrimages.

The building stands near the border with Bavaria and has been given a new purpose by the local authorities to discourage extremist visitors.

Hitler was born in the house in 1889.

The property remained in private hands for many years before being expropriated in 2017 after a lengthy legal battle.

An expert commission had recommended neither demolishing the building nor turning it into a museum, but instead assigning it a new use.