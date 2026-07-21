Guyana boat tragedy: Preliminary death toll revised to 41

Georgetown, Guyana © Wikimedia Commons

The death toll from the sinking of a ferry off the coast of Guyana, South America, was revised to 41 on Tuesday, the country’s government said, warning that the figure remained provisional as several people were still missing.

The Government of Guyana said in a statement that 41 bodies had been recovered by 1 p.m. local time (7.00 p.m. Belgian time) on Tuesday. This included 14 found on Tuesday.

It added that 77 people had been rescued, eight more than the previous day.

The ferry sank on Saturday night in the Atlantic, while on its way from the capital, Georgetown, to the village of Port Kaituma, in the northwest of the country.

A previous toll issued on Monday had reported 27 deaths and 83 people missing.

Questions have emerged over how many people were on board when the vessel set sail.

The passenger list contained 133 names, but a subsequent investigation found that 179 people had boarded the ferry, according to Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips.