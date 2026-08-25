Trump orders US flags lowered for a week in honour of Dolly Parton

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 24, 2026. Jim WATSON / AFP

US President Donald Trump has ordered flags across the United States to fly at half-mast for a week in honour of singer Dolly Parton, following her death at the age of 80.

Trump announced the move on his social media platform Truth Social, calling her death “a true loss for millions of people.”

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” Trump wrote. “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

He said flags would be flown at half-mast across the country from 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday for a period of one week.

“Rest in peace, Dolly! The world loves you,” Trump added.

Parton’s death was announced on Tuesday by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, on behalf of the family.

Dolly Parton was best known for songs including 'Jolene', 'I Will Always Love You' and '9 to 5'.