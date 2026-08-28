Four teens plead guilty to setting fire to Jewish ambulances in London

Ambulances belonging to the Jewish charity Hatzola. © Wikimedia Commons

Four young men have admitted setting fire to ambulances belonging to the Jewish community in London and will be sentenced in Spring 2027.

The four defendants, aged 20, 19 and 18, all British, and an 18-year-old British-Pakistani, pleaded guilty on Friday to criminal damage, avoiding a trial.

Three appeared before the court by video link, while the fourth was present at the Old Bailey in London. All four were remanded in custody after the hearing.

During the attack, which took place on 23 March in Golders Green, north London, four ambulances operated by the Jewish charity Hatzola were set alight. The fire broke out near a synagogue, and gas cylinders exploded during the blaze, shattering the windows of a nearby block of flats. No one was injured.

The attack was claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, Hiya, a group believed to have possible links to Iran.

The organisation has also claimed responsibility for other attacks on Jewish targets, including in Belgium.

These included an explosion at a synagogue in Liège on 9 March and the arson of a car in Antwerp’s Jewish quarter on 24 March.