Shootout between agencies is a disgrace, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy © Belga

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered an investigation following a gunfight in central Kyiv on Wednesday between officers of Ukraine’s Security Service, SBU, and military intelligence agency, HUR.

Ukrainian media said the shooting took place during an SBU operation linked to a suspected plot against a Russian opposition figure.

According to The Kyiv Independent, the person at the centre of the operation was Stepan Kaplunov, described as a key member of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a paramilitary group fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with Russia.

The exchange of fire reportedly began when HUR officers believed Kaplunov might be being abducted. Three HUR officers were wounded.

The two agencies have accused each other of opening fire first.

Zelenskyy later called the incident “an absolute disgrace” and ordered a full investigation into how it happened.

Ukrainian media also reported that Oleh Khramov, said to be a senior SBU official, has already been dismissed.