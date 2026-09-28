EU issues sanctions for illegal deportations of Ukrainian children

The head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov, is among individuals and entities slapped with EU sanctions for involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. © Wikimedia Commons

The Council of the European Union said on Monday it had imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and 17 entities over the illegal deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The measures target those accused of playing a role in the forced assimilation, indoctrination and military training of minors in Russia and in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Entities listed include Moscow’s city tourism committee, two Russian leisure companies, several children’s camps and sports centres, and the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

The Songdowon Camp,a state-run institution in North Korea, has been targeted for its involvement in transferring children, in coordination with Moscow, to promote pro-Russian narratives.

Those sanctioned futher include Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, education ministers and deputy ministers in some occupied territories, the sports minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic, and directors of schools and camps.

Under the sanctions, the individuals and entities are subject to an asset freeze.

EU citizens and companies are barred from making funds available to them, while the individuals concerned are banned from travelling through or entering the EU.

Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression, more than 20,500 Ukrainian children are believed to have been deported.

The European Council said in June 2026 that it was determined to increase pressure on Russia through further sanctions.