EU remembers 7 October terrorist attack amid polarised Israeli memorials

The Dizengoff Square fountain in Tel Aviv is dyed red on October 7, 2026, credit: Pro-democracy protest groups on Whatsapp

EU leaders marked today Hamas’ surprise terrorist attack on 7 October 2023 as the commemorations in Israel reflect the deep polarization in society ahead of the parliamentary elections later this month.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote that, “We honour the victims and stand with the families who still carry the heavy weight of grief. We remember the young lives cut short at a music festival. And the long ordeal of the hostages.”

“The EU stands with all those whose lives were forever changed by that day,” she added. “The unspeakable savagery and terror of 7 October must never happen again. The EU remains ready to help turn today’s fragile ceasefire into a durable peace, based on a two-state solution. “And remains equally convinced that nothing justifies terror.”

In a separate tweet, Kaja Kallas, High Representative for EU’s foreign affairs and security policy, wrote that “the 7 October attacks were a barbaric act of terror”.

“Today, we stand with Israel in remembering every life taken and destroyed at the hands of the Hamas terrorists. Our thoughts are with the victims, the survivors, their families and all those who continue to carry the pain of that terrible day.”

“We must firmly reject any form of antisemitism across Europe,” she added. “Jewish communities must be able to live openly, safely and without fear. Hamas brought unspeakable suffering to the Israeli people and left devastation in its wake. Hamas must disarm so that the Gaza Peace Plan to move forward.”

Hadja Lahbib, a former Belgian foreign minister and Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, tweeted yesterday evening that “1200 people were killed by Hamas and 251 people were taken hostage” three years ago. “Today, I remember the victims, stand with their families and survivors.”

“Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve safety, dignity and stability,” she added. “A path to lasting peace must begin.”

In Israel, ambassadors from the EU countries visited kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the local communities that were attacked by Hamas. They visited the destroyed homes where the victims were murdered or from which they were abducted.

“What happened here was not a battle. It was not resistance. It was a massacre of civilians inside their homes, a heinous crime against humanity,” said Michael Mann, EU’s ambassador to Israel.

No statement on behalf of the EU was issued by the European External Action Service (EEAS). The X accounts of the European Commission appear to be unmoderated and their tweets provoked readers to publish hateful comments including conspiracy theories. Under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), large on-line platforms are obliged to delete content which violates EU rules against hate speech and incitement to terrorism.