A 41-year-old US serviceman arrested in England on Tuesday on suspicion of spying for Russia was stationed at a NATO base in Gloucestershire, the alliance said.

A senior NATO military official who confirmed the arrest late on Tuesday said the serviceman was assigned to the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC).

British counter-terrorism police said the member of the US Army was arrested near Gloucester in south-west England in “close collaboration” with the United States.

Police said he was detained under Sections 1 and 3 of the UK National Security Act, which cover the disclosure of “protected information” and assisting a foreign intelligence service. They said the foreign state involved was Russia.

Officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire, where the man was arrested. He is being held in custody at a police station in London.

The ARRC base is NATO’s largest base in the UK, with more than 400 permanent personnel from more than 20 allied countries stationed there.

“The allegations are serious and our investigation is ongoing,” said Vicki Evans, the UK’s senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism. “This operation demonstrates the strength of our law enforcement and national security partnerships between the UK and the United States.”