US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been moved to a military base for security reasons, according to an official source, amid what appears to be a threat linked to Iran.

The source told AFP that Bessent has now been housed on the base for his protection.

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth were also taken to military accommodation.

Bessent’s home in Washington may have been identified after a photograph was published online. He may have been targeted because of the economic sanctions imposed on Iran.

Last month, Jay Clayton, head of US intelligence, warned that Iran had significantly stepped up efforts to attack Americans in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department said the Treasury Secretary would not be intimidated by threats from the Iranian regime and remained determined to press ahead with the economic measures against Iran.

At the end of October, Washington ordered non-essential staff at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, along with their families, to leave the country following an increase in attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

On Monday, the United States also evacuated military aircraft stationed at RAF Mildenhall in eastern England in response to a threat from Iran.