The US National Security Agency said some of its internal systems were affected on Tuesday during a maintenance operation, after US media reported that a sensitive internal communications network had gone offline.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that NSA Net, the internal communications network used by agency staff to exchange classified information, was not working. The broadcaster said there was no indication of a cyberattack.

In a statement sent to French news agency AFP, the NSA said its services had experienced a temporary disruption during a scheduled routine maintenance operation.

A spokesperson said that, although some internal systems had been affected, functions essential to the agency’s mission had remained fully operational.

The spokesperson added that the NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple backup mechanisms to ensure continuity during planned maintenance or unexpected events.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that the agency had been carrying out a software update.

The disruption came amid a series of major technical failures in recent days, with no identified link between them, affecting Microsoft products worldwide, causing a rare suspension of US air traffic, and briefly disrupting banking services in the United States.