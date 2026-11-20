Russia has invited Germany, France and the United Kingdom for exploratory talks in Moscow on the war in Ukraine, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov told Russian news agency Interfax that the three countries, known as the E3, had been approached and that a meeting in Moscow could be arranged quickly. “We are waiting for a response,” he said.

President Vladimir Putin had already said on Thursday, speaking from Shenzhen in China, that he had invited European leaders to talks in Moscow.

Talks aimed at clarifying Europe's position - Ryabkov

He said the proposal had been made through diplomatic channels and that the format of any future negotiations on Ukraine would be decided afterwards.

Putin did not initially specify which leaders had been invited. Ryabkov has now said the invitations were sent to London, Berlin and Paris.

He also stressed that a visit to Moscow would not automatically mean the European countries would take part in any later negotiations on ending the war. Moscow said the purpose of the preliminary talks was mainly to clarify Europe’s position.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius described the invitation as a positive step. He said rejecting an invitation to Moscow would send “an entirely inappropriate signal” and added: “We must talk; only those who talk can achieve a result.”

Scepticism over Moscow's intentions

At the same time, Pistorius said he remained sceptical about the Kremlin’s intentions. He said Russia’s conduct in the war showed “hardly any, if any at all, signs of a genuine willingness to negotiate” on Putin’s part.

“He must now show that he truly means what he says, and that he is then prepared to do what is necessary,” Pistorius said.

In Paris, officials said any formal talks with Moscow would need to involve Europe fully. An adviser to President Emmanuel Macron also said Europe, the United States and Ukraine would need to present a united front in any discussions.

“We will have to verify that, because experience tells us that unity is not always as strong as we would like,” the adviser said.

Germany wants more inclusive talks on

The diplomatic moves follow a renewed attempt last week in Abu Dhabi to restart talks between Russia and Ukraine under US leadership after a break of more than eight months.

Since then, US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have urged Russia to include Europe in the talks.

European countries subsequently agreed to be represented by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, the European Council and the European Commission.

Pistorius has therefore called for consultations with the countries and institutions involved.