Shares in US AI company Anthropic fell 9.5% at the opening of Wall Street on Friday, one day after its record-breaking stock market debut.

The weak start had been signalled in pre-market trading, where the stock was already down by more than 10%.

Anthropic completed the biggest initial public offering on record on Thursday, raising US$81 billion.

Its first day of trading had gone well. The shares opened more than a third above the issue price of $83 and closed the session 17% higher.

By Friday, however, investor doubts about the sustainability of exceptionally high spending on artificial intelligence had come to the fore.

Asian markets were also hit by a wave of selling in technology stocks.