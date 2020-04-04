 
Colombia’s Catholic Church suspends 15 priests for sexual abuse
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 04 April, 2020
Latest News:
Colombia’s Catholic Church suspends 15 priests for sexual...
What the hell happened to Viktor Orbán?...
Coronavirus: maximum 15 persons allowed per funeral...
Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in...
The comeback of the electric microcar...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    Colombia’s Catholic Church suspends 15 priests for sexual abuse
    What the hell happened to Viktor Orbán?
    Coronavirus: maximum 15 persons allowed per funeral
    Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium
    The comeback of the electric microcar
    It will take a year to guarantee Tokyo Olympics possible in 2021, virologist says
    Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault province
    Supermarket prices jump by up to 6.6%
    Belgium’s government aims at 40,000 – 50,000 tests a day, then gradual relaxation of lockdown
    Belgium’s football stars call for people to “Stay at Home” in viral video
    Coronavirus: Where there’s a will, there’s a way
    Coronavirus: Hunting boars allowed
    Coronavirus: 1,480 deaths in the United States in 24 hours
    Fitch downgrades economic outlook for Belgium
    Belgian government extends list of essential industries
    Belgian airlines call for lifeline of more than half a billion euros
    Summery weather from Sunday throughout Belgium
    Police on alert for start of Easter holiday
    Do not postpone necessary care, Brussels hospital says
    Medical workers demand protection, not bonuses
    View more

    Colombia’s Catholic Church suspends 15 priests for sexual abuse

    Saturday, 04 April 2020

    Colombia’s Catholic Church has suspended 15 priests accused of sex abuse, according to the spokesman of Archdiocese of Villavicencio, in the centre of the country.

    “Fifteen priests from the archdiocese have been suspended as a precautionary measure (…) since they are the subject of a preliminary investigation,” Spokesperson Carlos Villabon is quoted by the French news agency AFP as saying.

    The fifteen were accused in a complaint dated 14 February and filed by an adult male Colombian, the archdiocese said in a press release. The plaintiff, who was not identified by name, accused the priests of committing “acts contrary to sexual morality.”

    The Office of the Public Prosecutor has been informed of the facts “and we have placed ourselves entirely at their disposal to collaborate with the investigation,” the church said in the press release.

    The Colombian church said it had followed the broad guidelines issued by Pope Francis, advocating “zero tolerance for sexual attacks by members of the clergy.”

    Majority-Catholic Columbia is preparing to celebrate Holy Week, like other countries, against the background of Covid-19, which has forced the authorities to place the country under lockdown.

    The South American country has thus far registered 1,161 cases of the virus, including 19 deaths.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job