 
Coronavirus: Italy records lowest death toll since 9 March
Sunday, 17 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: Italy records lowest death toll since 9 March

    Sunday, 17 May 2020

    Italy registered 153 new victims of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in 24 hours between Friday and Saturday, its lowest death toll since 9 March, the Italian authorities reported on Saturday.

    The total number of victims of the pandemic in the country of 60 million inhabitants was 31,763, according to the official toll. Only the United States and Britain have registered more deaths.

    The figures in Italy are now on a descending curve, which eases the pressure on the country’s health sector. There were 775 patients in intensive care on Saturday, down from 808 on Friday, although the number of new infections, 875, was higher than the preceding days.

    Italy has a cumulative total of 224,760 positive cases of Covid-19, the fifth highest number worldwide.

    The Brussels Times

