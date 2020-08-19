   
Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits...
Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations...
Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines...
Only half of Belgians returning from red travel...
Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 August 2020
    Belgium bought one million ‘unreliable’ Covid-19 test kits
    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations
    Belgium prepares for access to corona virus vaccines
    Only half of Belgians returning from red travel zones get tested
    Switzerland to tighten travel restrictions for Belgians
    Delphine Boël: ‘I was King Albert II’s dirty laundry’
    Coronavirus: what’s on the agenda for upcoming National Security Council?
    Countries led by women responded better to Covid-19, study confirms
    ‘Impossible to comment’ on Russian vaccine, Maggie De Block says
    North Koreans forced to give up pet dogs to supply restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: New Measures On Thursday?
    We need to prevent coronavirus ‘vaccine nationalism,’ says WHO
    Survey: Climate change ‘most pressing issue’ to Europeans
    Thousands support Brussels family fighting to remain in their ‘Tiny House’
    Filling in the void: The rise of ‘legalised squats’ in Brussels
    Coronavirus: over 600 cases of violence against caregivers and patients
    King appoints 12th person in latest attempt to form Belgian government
    ‘Much too early’ to increase contact bubbles, stresses Belgium’s top virologist
    20-year-old dies from Covid-19 in Belgium
    Brussels face mask obligation not sufficient, federal experts say
    View more
    Share article:

    Trump cancels US-China trade negotiations

    Wednesday, 19 August 2020

    US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he had called off US – China trade deal negotiations.

    “I don’t want to talk to them now,” Trump said. “If you know what they’ve done to this country and the world, I don’t want to talk to China just yet. So yes, I canceled the talks.”

    Since Trump’s arrival at the White House in 2017, relations between Washington and Beijing have been tense.

    Trade, in particular, is a major discussion point between the two superpowers.

    In 2018, Trump imposed tariffs and other barriers for export to the US from China, with the aim to force changes to what Trump has called “unfair trade practices.”

    In January, they agreed on a first phase, which foresees that China buys, among other things, large quantities of American agricultural products.

    However, earlier in the month, China suspended these purchases in what China state news agency Xinhua called a  retaliation for “serious violation” of agreements, when further US tariffs were levied on $300 billion worth of imports from China.

    The evaluation of phase 1 which was supposed to take place last weekend but is now postponed, was to verify whether the two parties are respecting the agreements.

    Beside trade issues, the US is also critical of the status of Hong Kong, human rights violations facing ethnic minorities in China, and Chinese military expansion in the South China Sea.

    The Brussels Times