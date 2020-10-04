   
Do you have Neanderthal genes? Then you could be a Covid risk
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 October, 2020
Latest News:
‘Non-issue’: Belgium’s Petra De Sutter is first openly...
Weather report: winds up to 65 km/h expected...
Winter is coming: tips on staying Covid-free indoors...
Hospital capacity for coronavirus patients in Brussels saturated...
Do you have Neanderthal genes? Then you could...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 October 2020
    ‘Non-issue’: Belgium’s Petra De Sutter is first openly transgender minister in Europe
    Weather report: winds up to 65 km/h expected today
    Winter is coming: tips on staying Covid-free indoors
    Hospital capacity for coronavirus patients in Brussels saturated
    Do you have Neanderthal genes? Then you could be a Covid risk
    Belgium nears average of 2,000 new coronavirus infections per day
    Government: De Croo obtains the confidence of parliament
    Confusion over flu vaccine for over-fifties
    ‘Solidarity must replace hatred’: 200 protest against far-right in Brussels
    Coronavirus health challenges persist six months after infection
    ‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification
    Police bust gang who trafficked in children and forced them to beg
    Brussels officially opens renovated Rue Neuve street
    Climate activists occupy INEOS site at Antwerp Port
    Molenbeek takes stricter coronavirus measures
    Antarctic Peninsula experiences its hottest year in three decades
    Boris Johnson ‘pretty optimistic’ about post-Brexit deal
    The woman in Orbán’s crosshairs
    ‘Delphine effect’: more natural children take to the courts
    New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says
    View more
    Share article:

    Do you have Neanderthal genes? Then you could be a Covid risk

    Sunday, 04 October 2020
    A reconstruction of Neanderthal man in the Gallo-Roman Museum in Tongeren. © Paul Hermans/Wikimedia

    People who have a tiny piece of genetic material traced back to Neanderthal man could be at higher risk of serious illness caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to a joint Swedish-German paper published in the journal Nature.

    About 50,000 years ago, Homo neanderthalis interbred with the relatively more recent Homo sapiens, and the descendants of that union are alive today. About 16% of European and South Asians are thought to have the genetic link to Neanderthal man.

    The figure rises to 63% in Bangladesh, where almost two out of three people have the particular genetic string identified as Neanderthal. On the other hand, it is virtually non-existent in African populations.

    The Swedish-German study was looking at the genes of people who had been particularly hard-hit by an infection with Covid-19, and quite by chance, happened to notice that what those patients had in common, they also had genetically in common with Neanderthals.

    I almost fell off my chair because the segment of DNA was exactly the same as in the Neanderthal genome,” Hugo Zeberg, an assistant professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, told the Guardian.

    The Neanderthal genes may have persisted all this time, the team speculates, because it was useful for survival, perhaps, ironically, in fighting infections. That benefit seems to have turned against carriers of the genes.

    Two DNA chains are involved: one has an effect on the immune system, and the other has a role in the way the virus can enter human cells. One or both could be involved in exacerbating the effects of Covid-19, firstly by opening up the cells to invasion, and the other by either suppressing the immune response, or conversely by intensifying it. Research has suggested that the most severe effects of Covid-19 could be a result of the body’s own defences attacking the host.

    Professor Svante Pääbo, co-author of the study and director of the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, was leader of the team that first decoded the Neanderthal genes in 2010. Now, he estimates, about 100,000 of the deaths recorded in the current pandemic could be linked to the genes.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times