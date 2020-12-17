   
    Giant teddy bears enforce social distancing on Finnish buses

    Thursday, 17 December 2020
    Finland is using giant teddy bears to enforce social distancing on buses. Credit: Pixabay

    Giant teddy bears are being used on buses in Finland to make sure people follow social distancing rules in the fight against coronavirus.


    The social distancing measure, an initiative by Finnish company HOK-Elanto and bus operator Savonlinja, comes as Southern Finland has officially announced a second coronavirus wave and new restrictions according to New Mobility News.

    Related News

     

    “We wanted to bring the message positively and make people smile,” said Tuomas Ahola, HOK-Elanto’s Communications and Marketing Director, “so we thought of cheering up people by inviting them to sit next to a charming, fluffy fellow passenger.”

    This is not the first time stuffed animals have been used in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. For example, a café in Paris had the same idea this summer, and a restaurant owner in Frankfurt filled his restaurant with plush pandas to protest the measures in place in Germany to combat the virus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times