Giant teddy bears enforce social distancing on Finnish buses

The social distancing measure, an initiative by Finnish company HOK-Elanto and bus operator Savonlinja, comes as Southern Finland has officially announced a second coronavirus wave and new restrictions according to New Mobility News.
“We wanted to bring the message positively and make people smile,” said Tuomas Ahola, HOK-Elanto’s Communications and Marketing Director, “so we thought of cheering up people by inviting them to sit next to a charming, fluffy fellow passenger.”
This is not the first time stuffed animals have been used in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. For example, a café in Paris had the same idea this summer, and a restaurant owner in Frankfurt filled his restaurant with plush pandas to protest the measures in place in Germany to combat the virus.