   
Google scraps Internet balloon project
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 January, 2021
Latest News:
The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to...
Anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce complications linked to...
Google scraps Internet balloon project...
Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s...
Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    The new European Bauhaus Initiative adds culture to the Green Deal
    Anti-inflammatory drug found to reduce complications linked to COVID-19
    Google scraps Internet balloon project
    Dutch teenager becomes first girl to join Ferrari’s driver academy
    Coronavirus puts a damper on Belgians’ happiness
    New Covid variants pose very high risk of spread, EDCD warns
    Coronavirus: UK variant linked to higher death rate
    A quarter of Brussels companies risk bankruptcy
    South African variant: Belgium’s first outbreak in Ostend
    Police to enforce Belgium’s new ban on non-essential travel
    The world is one Trappist beer poorer as abbey loses last monk
    Reformist movement calls for a 33% income tax cap in Belgium
    Online meetings: turn off the webcam to help the planet
    Analysis: Travellers at Christmas brought home the British variant
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and reproduction rate increase
    Jail sentences for people-smuggling gang who caused 39 deaths
    The 6 ‘essential’ exceptions to Belgium’s latest travel ban
    Belgium’s Latest Travel Rules Explained
    Travel ban: ‘We have many questions,’ say travel agents
    Hairdressers and contact professions can reopen in February: reports
    View more
    Share article:

    Google scraps Internet balloon project

    Saturday, 23 January 2021
    © Belga

    Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has halted its Loon project, launched in 2011 to provide Internet access in rural areas using balloons.

    The project, an initiative of Google’s innovation lab, Division X, was tested in recent years in countries such as Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, New Zealand and Peru.

    “While we’ve found a number of willing partners along the way, we haven’t found a way to get the costs low enough to build a long-term, sustainable business,” Loon CEO Alastair Westgarth explained.

    Experts said the problem was also that inhabitants of rural zones often lack the means to gain access to the internet.

    Last year, Alphabet halted another project, Makani, that sought to generate wind energy using gigantic kites.

    The Brussels Times