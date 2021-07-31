   
Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 July, 2021
Latest News:
‘The war has changed’: US warns of threat...
Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese...
Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever...
Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1...
A Discriminatory Summer?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 July 2021
    ‘The war has changed’: US warns of threat of Delta variant
    Belgian state security issues spy-risk warning against Chinese smartphones
    Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium from Sunday 1 August
    A Discriminatory Summer?
    Red Cross makes urgent appeal for blood donations
    Record fine for Amazon for data protection breaches
    Hospital admissions rise among unvaccinated, almost 100 in ICU
    Israel starts campaign for third booster dose to elderly
    Making vaccination mandatory should not be taboo, says Beke
    ‘Negative test is no guarantee’: Van Gucht explains why Belgium is playing it safe
    Photo exhibition on human trafficking opens in Brussels this weekend
    Large part of flood-ridden Pepinster’s city centre to be demolished
    Electrabel demands permit review for gas power station
    Half of France turns red, Italy almost fully orange on European travel map
    Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel crossings
    In Photos: Crown Princess Elisabeth passes military training ‘with flying colours’
    Diesel hits highest prices since 2018
    Belgium’s anti-racism law turns 40
    Belgium in Brief: A Long Way From Horses
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutch police uncover largest crystal meth factory ever

    Saturday, 31 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Crystal meth in its finished form. © Flickr

    Dutch police have uncovered what is being described as “the largest and most professional production location of crystal meth ever found in the Netherlands,” not 15km from the Belgian border.

    The discovery was made after an intensive investigation of encrypted chat messages. On raiding the premises, they found two linked warehouses. A 62-year-old Polish man was intercepted and taken into custody.

    The raid took place in the night of Thursday to Friday, but the news has just been made known. According to local reports, a service specialised in inventarising and dismantling such facilities spent the rest of the night taking stock of what had been found.

    A spokesperson for the service described it as the largest and most professional the country has ever seen. The haul of ingredients discovered by police is estimated at enough to produce 100kg of crystal meth a day, with a value of more than €1 million a day.

    Now that the dismantling has begun, one officer estimated it might take the rest of the weekend.

    “In view of size and size, this will certainly last until Sunday,” they said.

    The find was made in Nederweert, a town in the province of Dutch Limburg less than 15km from the border with the Belgian province of the same name.

    Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant of the central nervous system that has few medical applications, but is produced in huge quantities by criminal interests. The drg was a major plot-point in the TV series Breaking Bad.

    It is a mood enhancer in low doses, but can cause paranoia, psychoses and seizures in higher doses. And importantly, it is highly addictive, leading to the danger of compulsive use.

    A local blog, Weert de Gekste, made video of the police raid: