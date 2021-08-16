Ministry of Defence proposes air evacuation of Afghanistan...

In response to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Ludivine Dedonder, Belgian Minister of Defence, has proposed using various aircraft to aid an evacuation of Kabul airport.

Speaking in an announcement on Monday, Dedonder proposed using an Airbus A400 M, two C-130H Hercules, and a Falcon 7X as part of the “non-combatant evacuation operation”.

Numerous western countries dispatched military equipment to Kabul’s international airport – that for several years has been partly protected by Belgian troops – to evacuate foreign nationals, mostly from the US, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

In a short press release from the cabinet, the minister justified the decision by pointing to the “worrying evolution of the situation in Afghanistan.”

Closely following the very worrying situation in #Afghanistan [1/2] — Ludivine Dedonder (@DedonderLudivin) August 15, 2021

“Regarding Afghan interpreters and collaborators who worked for Belgian interests, they can make themselves known to our authorities. These people were often employed by other nations as well; they will also have the chance to apply for a visa to other countries,” the minister added.

Belgium’s core cabinet, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his seven deputy prime ministers, is expected to meet on Monday night to discuss the evacuation from Kabul, according to reports from De Standaard.

Belgians in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, the Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry has received around 47 questions from Belgians who are experiencing problems in Afghanistan, according to a ministry spokesperson.

As there is no Belgian diplomatic mission in Kabul – contact point is the embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan – consular assistance is very difficult, if not impossible to ensure, the ministry said.

“We are trying to think as pragmatically as possible, with all the means available and in cooperation with our international partners,” it added.

The ministry is calling on all Belgians on the ground to get in touch as soon as possible and is urging people not to travel to the country.

“In view of the deterioration of the security situation in recent weeks as a result of increased fighting between the Afghan armed forces and the Taliban, as well as terrorist attacks, Belgian nationals are being formally requested not to travel to Afghanistan,” the department stated on its website.

