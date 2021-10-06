   
Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
Latest News:
Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route...
European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating...
Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th...
Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations...
Brussels expands public drinking ban in city centre...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 October 2021
    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
    European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating antisemitism
    Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time
    Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations
    Brussels expands public drinking ban in city centre
    Nearly 150,000 booster vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    ‘Possible effect of Covid Safe Ticket’: more Brussels young people want vaccine
    Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth fear police
    Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
    GDPR fines for third quarter almost €1 billion
    Research into radioactive waste disposal could cost Belgium up to €1.75 billion
    Pandora papers: European Council updates short-list of tax havens
    Damning report reveals ‘overwhelming’ extent of sexual abuse in French Church
    Belgium in Brief: Message Not Sent
    Commission failed to protect EU forests and improve biodiversity, report finds
    European flag wrongly displayed in Belgium’s CovidSafe app
    Belgium launches Facebook campaign to slow secondary migration of Afghans
    Flemish businesses want mandatory vaccination, Wallonia and Brussels less convinced
    View more
    Share article:

    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route

    Wednesday, 06 October 2021

    Credit: Canva

    Google Maps, one of the most popular navigation services, will soon suggest the most environmentally friendly route as well as the fastest route that it calculates by default.

    This sustainable option will take into account which way would use the least fuel, using metrics such as traffic density to determine the best route. The new option will be launched in 2022 and will be another way in which individuals can reduce their impact on the environment as Europe implements numerous initiatives as part of its Fit for 55 commitment to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990 levels).

    “Climate change is not a far-off threat, it is increasingly local and personal,” stressed Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. “All over the world, forest fires, floods, and extreme weather phenomena continue to harm our health, our economies, and our common future on the planet,” he added whilst calling for urgent and concrete solutions.

    According to Belga News Agency, the web giant believes that this new option could save over a million tonnes in CO2 emissions per year – equivalent to retiring 200,000 cars from roads. Furthermore, it should save users money by reducing their fuel consumption.

    Google has already promised to make its data centres completely carbon-neutral by 2030 and now it hopes to help its users make more sustainable decisions. Alongside the new routing option on its Maps service, the company has said that it intends to promote environmentalism among its users by integrating this in its many services.

    For instance, internet search results on its platform will focus more than ever on environmental impact. This will be made clearer when booking a flight: the CO2 emissions of the flight will be shown taking into account not only the different flights and types of aircraft but also the impact that booking different seats would have.

    Related Posts

    However, it is not only vehicles with combustion engines that will benefit from the new navigation services. For cyclists, Google will launch a new mobile navigation application in the coming months that will highlight the key details of their journey without requiring users to keep their screen lit. Google Maps will also be updated to allow users to locate more easily the shared bicycles and scooters now popular in over 300 cities worldwide.

    Furthermore, artificial intelligence will be used to help vehicles use less fuel when negotiating traffic lights. A study in Israel showed that this can significantly improve traffic, with a 10–20% reduction in fuel consumption being recorded when waiting at intersections. The pilot project will soon be expanded to Rio de Janeiro and discussions are underway to broaden this measure to cities around the world.

    Finally, when its search engines are used for questions regarding the environment, Google will prioritise information from reliable sources such as UN bodies.

    The Brussels Times