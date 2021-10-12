   
Air Belgium launches flights to Mauritius from this week
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
Latest News:
Investigation launched into allegations of sexual assault in...
Employers furious about Belgium’s abolition of one-day sick...
Air Belgium launches flights to Mauritius from this...
Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas...
Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium balances the budget
    2
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    3
    De Croo targets expats in tax reform plans
    4
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    5
    Ban on many tattoo inks from next year leaves artists high and dry
    Share article:

    Air Belgium launches flights to Mauritius from this week

    Tuesday, 12 October 2021

    Credit: Canva

    The Belgian airline Air Belgium will soon be flying to the tropical island of Mauritius, with two flights a week starting from 15 October.

    These new flights – which will serve passengers on the new Airbus A330neo – are part of the company’s push to bounce back as travel resumes.

    “People still wish to travel, and we have noticed that the number of travel demands has increased over the past few weeks,” explained Niky Terzakis, CEO of Air Belgium. “With our new destinations and our new aircraft, we also think that Belgians will be even more eager to fly. We are confident for the future with the demand picking up and our new offer.”

    According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata) data, global demand is expected to reach 61% of pre-crisis levels (2019) by 2022.

    The airline will also resume flights to Guadeloupe on 3 December and Martinique on 4 December from Brussels Charleroi airport. These new flights and an expansion of cargo activities will also create new jobs, the airline announced on Tuesday.

    As of 15 December, the company will also launch a new service to Curaçao via Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

    What’s this about a new plane? 

    Flying for the first time under the colours of a Belgian airline, “the Airbus A330neo is one of the most cost-effective and modern aircraft currently available,” the company explained. The new plane promises to be quieter, roomier, more eco-friendly and boasts a state of the art entertainment system.

    “We are extremely proud that the new Airbus A330neo is flying under Air Belgium’s colours to Mauritius”, said Wouter Van Wersch, EVP, President of Region & Sales Europe Airbus. “The productivity and flexibility benefits of the A330neo make it the best in its category, most efficient and most comfortable aircraft for Air Belgium’s long-haul network”, he added.

    Latest news

    Investigation launched into allegations of sexual assault in bars in Ixelles
    The Brussels public prosecutors office has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into allegations of sexual assault in the Cimetière ...
    Employers furious about Belgium’s abolition of one-day sick notes
    Belgium's decision to get rid of the sick notes for a one-day absence, effectively making it possible for employees to take a sick day without a ...
    Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas period
    Additional Eurostar trains will run between London and mainland Europe over the Christmas period in response to increasing demand, the company ...
    Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high street
    A Belgian Youtuber is the latest person to jump on the Squid Game bandwagon with his version of the card game ddakji, a children's game that plays a ...
    France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce from January 2022
    In a decisive measure to significantly cut plastic waste, the French Government announced on Monday that plastic packaging will be banned for most ...
    Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric examination
    The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels has undergone a psychiatric examination and been determined to be psychotic, according to ...
    Church sexual abuse victims’ complaint rejected by European Court
    The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Thursday rejected complaints made by sexual abuse victims to sue the Vatican over the Church's handling ...
    London cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks for second year running
    London's New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations, traditionally held on the banks of the Thames, have been cancelled for the second year running due to ...
    Protesters outside Belgian embassy repeat urgent call for vaccine equality
    Several activist organisations protested outside of the Belgian, Dutch and American embassies in South Africa, calling for a fast-tracked process to ...
    Still no effect of Covid Safe Ticket on Brussels vaccination figures
    The Brussels health authorities (Cocom) are seeing next to no effect of the upcoming implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in several sectors ...
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Ok To Take A Day
    Belgium's decision to scrap the need for a sick note for (most) people when they take 1 day off ill has lead to some animated debate on the matter. ...
    Belgium balances the budget
    The Belgian government has reached a final agreement on the country’s budget Tuesday morning, ahead of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Sate of the ...