Belgium contacts Peru over missing trekker girl appeal
Natacha de Crombrugghe has been missing in Peru since 23 January. Credit: Facebook

A Belgian father’s Facebook appeal for news of his daughter reported missing on a trekking trip to Peru is being taken up by a federal crisis cell this afternoon, he told The Brussels Times.

Friends of Natacha de Crombrugghe posted on behalf of Dad Eric saying they had no news of Natacha since January 23 — 15 days on from a planned visit to the South American country’s Canyon del Colca.

“Police are meeting as we speak and a federal crisis cell is being put together to handle leads in terms of information or sightings, and relations with the authorities there in Peru,” Eric said.

News of their fears was picked up Belgian national broadcasters RTBF, and the Facebook post — up for some 20 hours — was becoming inundated with comments, many in Spanish.

Poster friend Charlotte Hollander appealed for information from anyone currently in Peru and said Natacha’s circle was “very worried”.

A spokesperson for the Belgian foreign ministry had yet to return The Brussels Times’ calls, but was quoted on national broadcaster RTBF as saying the ministry “has been made aware of her disappearance” and was “in contact with the family as well our officials in Peru”.

