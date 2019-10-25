 
How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country
Friday, 25 October, 2019
    Friday, 25 October 2019
    How Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth celebrated her 18th birthday in front of her country

    Friday, 25 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s heir to the throne Princess Elisabeth is celebrating her 18th birthday on Friday, and the whole country has the opportunity to watch.

    Held at Brussels’ Royal Palace, the festivities are being broadcast live on VRT, VTM and Het Laatste Nieuws’ web site. RTBF also plans a special edition starting at 10:00 PM on La Une.

    Members of the royal family, political personalities as well as 80 youngsters born in 2001 like the princess, have been invited to the party. The Duchess of Brabant will be treated to performances by Blanche, a participant in the Eurovision Song Contest and finalists in the Queen Elisabeth Contest.

    The future Queen of the Belgians, who is currently studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, also received a special gift for her eighteenth: she appears on an official postage stamp, whose design is based on a photo taken by her father, King Philippe.

    The Royal Palace also released, a few days before the heir to the throne’s eighteenth birthday, a set of three new, unpublished photos of the princess taken at the Château de Laeken last summer. Elisabeth may be seen descending a staircase wearing an elegant, long, royal-blue dress, or in more informal garb holding a family photo album.

    “These eighteen years have been filled with many rewarding moments that have made me the person I am today, 18 years is the transition to adulthood,” said the Duchess of Brabant. “I would like to thank my teachers. I’m happy to see you here again. Your know-how and contagious enthusiasm have opened me to the world, art, music and sports,” she added.

    Apart from the festivities at the Palace on Friday, the princess also plans to celebrate her 18 years in privacy and with friends.

    The Brussels Times

