 
Toddler killed by falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas market
Monday, 25 November, 2019
    Toddler killed by falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas market

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Reports say assistance quickly arrived on the scene. Credit: Police grand-ducale

    A toddler was killed Sunday evening at the Luxembourg City Christmas Market when a piece of an ice sculpture fell, the Luxembourg police reported in a statement. 

    The accident occurred around 8:00 PM, said the police, who stated that “according to initial findings, an ice sculpture collapsed, sadly causing a block of ice to hit a small child.” 

    According to various media, assistance quickly arrived on the scene.  “A child fell and I heard screams,” onlooker Carlos Veneno told L’essentiel.

    “The child was so severely injured that he died in the ambulance,” police said. An investigation was opened, and the police launched an appeal for witnesses to clarify the circumstances of this accident. 

    This occurred just a few meters from the skating arena of the Luxembourg City Christmas Market which opened on Thursday. 

    More information is not known about the incident at this time.

    The Brussels Times

