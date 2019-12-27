 
China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Latest News:
China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military...
Three jazz festivals to jumpstart Brussels in January...
Pensioner shoots thieves during burglary, risks prosecution himself...
Rotterdam to scrap its low-emissions zone...
Separate centre for young victims of human trafficking...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 December 2019
    China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises
    Three jazz festivals to jumpstart Brussels in January
    Pensioner shoots thieves during burglary, risks prosecution himself
    Rotterdam to scrap its low-emissions zone
    Separate centre for young victims of human trafficking to be opened in Flanders
    Olivia and Arthur most popular baby names in Flanders in 2019
    Major Belgian brewers set to raise beer prices
    Flemish animal shelters to receive financial government support for the first time
    Over 3,000 run the Manneken-Pis Corrida
    Belgian driving schools are not ready for the (automatic) future, says federation
    Cyberattacks against Belgium nearly tripled in 2019
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Flanders ends grant for electric cars
    Belgian export trade lags behind neighbours, despite government measures
    Court freezes bank accounts of fired bosses of Walloon energy company Nethys
    Fifteen major natural disasters in 2019, each costing over a billion euros
    One Belgian behind 2015 and 2016 terror attacks in Europe: French investigators
    Croatia takes over EU presidency from January 2020
    Journalist’s mobile data collected by Belgium’s intelligence services
    Probe launched into threats against released accomplice of serial paedophile Dutroux
    View more

    China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    The Chinese navy would deploy its anti-missile ship, “the Xining”, during the exercises.

    The Chinese, Russian and Iranian navies are conducting joint military exercises in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, Beijing announced amid tensions with Washington over the Iran nuclear deal.

    The exercises, which will run for four days until 30 December aim to “deepen exchanges and cooperation between the navies of the three countries,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Defense said.

    The announcement comes amid tensions between Iran and the United States after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from the international Iranian nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

    The Chinese Ministry of Defense did not specify how many men and ships that would be mobilized for the maneuvers, but announced that its navy would deploy its anti-missile ship, “the Xining”.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the exercises “are part of normal military cooperation.”

    President Trump’s administration has reinstated heavy sanctions against Iran that are suffocating its economy, particularly the country’s vital oil sector.

    In November, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran had “no other choice” but to resume uranium enrichment at its Fordow nuclear plant, violating the 15-year prohibition on enrichment at that facility.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job