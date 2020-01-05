 
EU highlights need to “deescalate” situation after Bagdad raid
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
    EU highlights need to “deescalate” situation after Bagdad raid

    Credit: Belga

    The European head of diplomacy Josep Borrell “highlighted” the “need to deescalate the situation” to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday. 

    Their meeting came after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani died in an American attack in Baghdad. 

    During the discussion “with Zarif on recent developments,” Borrell highlighted the “need to show restraint and avoid further escalations,” according to his Twitter account. 

    During this meeting, they also “discussed the importance of preserving the Vienna agreement on Iranian nuclear power (JCPoA),” which “remains crucial for global security,” according to Borrell’s tweet. He added “I am committed to playing the role of coordinator.” Borrell is in charge of the EU’s foreign policy. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

