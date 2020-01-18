 
45 million people threatened by famine in Southern Africa
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 January, 2020
Latest News:
360,553 names on the betting blacklist in 2019...
Teenager held for stabbing bus driver ten times...
45 million people threatened by famine in Southern...
UK will not automatically deport EU citizens following...
Eco-cheques, luncheon vouchers, company car – reforms of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 January 2020
    360,553 names on the betting blacklist in 2019
    Teenager held for stabbing bus driver ten times
    45 million people threatened by famine in Southern Africa
    UK will not automatically deport EU citizens following Brexit
    Eco-cheques, luncheon vouchers, company car – reforms of Belgian tax system proposed
    Landowners appeal Knokke development decision
    Child Focus reports “worrying disappearance” of 14-year-old girl in Namur
    Belgian supermarkets ban kangaroo meat
    One person wins 100,779,289 euro jackpot in latest EuroMillions
    Railway works threaten last and first trains on Saturday and Sunday
    Socialist party ejects Saint-Josse mayor over far-right meeting
    Replacing Brussels electricity network is ‘not necessary’ for electric vehicles
    KPMG pays employees more to give up their company cars
    Port of Zeebrugge registered over 14% growth in 2019
    Brussels government wants to lend out wheelchairs in pedestrian zones
    Belgium narrowly rejects removal of US nuclear weapons
    First Tomorrowland tickets go on sale on Saturday
    Three earthquakes hit Belgium in 2019
    Charles Michel and Vladimir Putin share hopes for a Libya ceasefire
    Lacking ‘presence’, e5 mode closes all Walloon stores
    View more

    45 million people threatened by famine in Southern Africa

    Saturday, 18 January 2020
    © Belga

    45 million people are threatened by famine in Southern Africa due to drought, floods and economic hardship in their countries, the United Nations warned on Thursday.

    “This hunger crisis is reaching unprecedented proportions, and our field observations show that it will still get worse,” says Lola Castro from the World Food Program.

    For five years now, the entire Southern tip of Africa suffers from a significant lack of rain, aggravated by repeated episodes of the climatic anomaly known as El Nino, which affect agricultural crops in sixteen countries, mostly very poor.

    Global warming temperatures are also causing increasingly violent storms and hurricanes.

    Last year, the tropical cyclone Idai caused catastrophic floods in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, killing more than a thousand people, creating significant damage and leaving several million people in despair.

    This year, World Food Program plans to assist 8.3 million people who are facing food insecurity in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Malawi.

    The UN agency reiterated on Thursday its urgent appeal to the international community and donors, saying it has only received 205 millions dollars so far out of the 489 millions needed to fund its emergency aid projects.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job