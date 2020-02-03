 
Volcano erupts in Japanese island
Monday, 03 February, 2020
Belgium to promote EU-UN cooperation as it takes...
Ryanair reports ‘healthy’ profits, ending 2019 as largest...
‘No evidence’ that Dettol can kill Coronavirus, company...
Air Belgium starts direct flights to the Caribbean...
Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival...
    A volcano on a remote island in Japan erupted on Monday morning, hurling rocks and smoke, Japanese News Agency Kyodo reports.

    Smoke rose up to 7,000 meters after the eruption of Mount Shindake on the island of Kuchinoerabu, 130 kilometres South-West of the Japanese city of Kagoshima, and 1,200 kilometres from Tokyo.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency maintains an alert level 2 on a scale of 5, which prohibits climbers’ access to the mountain.

    The population of the island was estimated late December at about 100, most of the residents having already been evacuated in 2015, due to a previous eruption.

    The Brussels Times

