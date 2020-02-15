Netanyahu denies Damascus strikes: “might have been Belgian Air Force”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to comment on Thursday night’s missile strikes on Damascus on Friday.

The Israelis are suspected of being behind the strikes, which killed seven people. “It might have been the Belgian Air Force,” he said in an attempt to avoid any questions about whether his country was behind them.

The Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SHRO) said the victims were three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran’s Guardians of the Revolution, the Iranian Islamic Republic’s religious army.

The SHRO said the strikes hit “the area around Damascus airport.” The SHRO, which is based in the UK, said Israel was behind the attack.

Israel’s army has refused to comment on the incident. “I don’t know what happened last night. It might have been the Belgian Airforce,” Israel’s Prime Minister said.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times