 
Coronavirus: International threat level 'very high'
Monday, 02 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: International threat level ‘very high’

    Monday, 02 March 2020
    © Belga

    The risk of global spread of the new coronavirus has become “very high,” Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced, referring to infections that were “transferred” from Italy and Iran to several other countries.

    The new coronavirus has infected some 79,000 people in China, and more than 5,000 throughout the world. WHO had previously qualified the global risk as “high.” 

    “The continued increase in the number of cases and of affected countries in recent days is clearly worrying,” he said at a press conference in Geneva on Friday. 

    Ghebreyesus reported that 24 cases of Covid-19 had been “transferred” from Italy to 14 countries, and 97 cases from Iran to 11 other countries, while the number of new infections in China has reached its lowest level in over a month.

    The Brussels Times

