   
Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 17 August, 2020
Latest News:
Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’...
‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt...
Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from...
Heatwave in Belgium has officially ended after 12...
Historians slam Belgium’s new committee on colonial past...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’
    ‘Best prank this year’: Belgian man shows butt on Google Street View
    Belgian coronavirus ‘centre of gravity’ is shifting from Antwerp to Brussels, Crisis Centre warns
    Heatwave in Belgium has officially ended after 12 days
    Historians slam Belgium’s new committee on colonial past
    Lebanese Belgians organise aid transport of 5,000 tonnes to Beirut
    Ryanair cuts 1 in 5 flights in September and October
    Up to 10% Covid-19 transmission risk in trains, new study reveals
    Nearly 1.4 million Belgians have ‘inactive’ employment status
    Belgium to review current coronavirus measures on Thursday
    Belgians going abroad ‘are taking a risk,’ Crisis Centre warns
    Russia summons Dutch diplomat over espionage case
    More than 3,000 Belgians a month decline an inheritance
    Two police officers injured: Union shares footage of uproar after arrest in Schaerbeek
    Belgian mother suspected of unintentionally killing 2-year-old son
    Quarantine or isolation: what is the difference?
    Belgium in Brief: The Gravity Of The Situation
    Head of Belarusian opposition ready to ‘act as a national leader’
    European Council to meet on Belarus protests this Wednesday
    Burundi requests Belgian reparations for colonial crimes
    View more
    Share article:

    Greenland’s ice cap has melted past ‘tipping point’

    Monday, 17 August 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The melting of the ice cap in Greenland is irremediable, scientists conclude in a new study published in the Communications Earth and Environment journal.

    The ice cap would continue to shrink “even if global warming stopped today” because snowfall no longer compensates for the loss of ice.

    “Greenland’s glaciers have passed a tipping point of sorts, where the snowfall that replenishes the ice sheet each year cannot keep up with the ice that is flowing into the ocean from glaciers,” said a statement from Ohio State University, where the authors of the study are working.

    In the 1980s and 1990s, the ice cap was losing about 450 gigatonnes (about 450 billion tonnes) of ice per year, replaced by snowfall, scientists noted after analysing some 40 years of data. From the 2000s onwards, the melting accelerated to 500 gigatonnes but was not compensated for by snowfall.

    Related Articles

     

    “The Greenland ice sheet is losing mass at accelerated rates in the 21st century, making it the largest single contributor to rising sea levels,” the study pointed out.

    Meanwhile, other members of the scientific community consider it premature to speak of a point of no return.

    “We don’t know by how much greenhouse gas concentrations will increase,” Ruth Mottram, a climatologist at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), told AFP.

    The results published in the Nature environment journal show that “even if we were to stabilise temperatures (and greenhouse gas emissions) at the current level, the ice cap would continue to melt, but only until its size is back in balance with the climate,” she said.

    According to another recent study by the University of Lincoln (UK), melting ice in Greenland is expected to contribute 10-12 cm to sea level rise by 2100.

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had estimated in 2013 that sea levels would rise by 60 centimetres by the end of the century.

    The Brussels Times